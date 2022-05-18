BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The USFL has announced that teams will be allowed two additional players to suit up on gamedays and three more players to practice squads.

The spring football league says this was done to help give more opportunities to “draftable grade” players ahead of the playoffs in June.

“Week 5 games were the most well-played and most competitive we’ve had all season. Our current 38-man gameday rosters have produced outstanding football for our fans,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston. “There were more players with draftable grades in the 2022 Draft Pool than any draft in history, so we think now is the perfect time to expand our team rosters by five additional players while increasing our gameday rosters to 40 players.”

All eight teams will now be able to dress 40 players for the remaining five games of the regular season and have 10 players signed to the practice squad.

Only the top two teams in each division will make it to the playoffs which will be held in Canton, Ohio rather than Birmingham. Those playoffs begin on June 25 with the championship game taking place on July 3.