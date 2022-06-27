BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Birmingham Stallions and the Philadelphia Stars get ready for the inaugural USFL Championship game, the league is getting ready for its second season.

Doing what many spring football leagues have failed to do, the USFL has announced it fully intends to have another season in 2023, according to a spokesperson for the league.

The announcement was first reported by Sports Business Journal in an interview with Fox Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks.

The 2023 season will not be kept solely in Birmingham, as it was this season, but rather be split amongst multiple cities. The headquarters of the USFL, however, will remain in the Magic City.

There are also no plans to expand the league past the eight solidified teams in place. But a third season could potentially showcase additional squads, Shanks told SBJ and confirmed to CBS 42 by the USFL.

The USFL Championship will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.