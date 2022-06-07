CANTON, Ohio (WIAT) — The USFL announced Tuesday that country music star Trace Adkins will be performing during the league’s inaugural playoff weekend later this month.

On June 25, the top four teams in the USFL will square off for a chance to play in the championship game a week later on July 3. Both games will be held in Canton, Ohio at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. These will be the lone games not played in Birmingham.

Adkins, a four-time Grammy-nominated artist, will take the stage in between the two games on June 25. The first matchup will kick off at 2 p.m. and the concert will begin at the conclusion of the game with the second clash starting at 7 p.m.

Three teams have already put themselves in the playoffs in the Birmingham Stallions (8-0), New Jersey Generals (7-1) and the Philadelphia Stars (5-3).

The Generals and Stars will face off in Canton but the Stallions have yet to have their first opponent decided. If the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) defeat the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) on Sunday, they would take the final spot. Tampa Bay could also clinch if they win Sunday and their Week 10 game against Birmingham.

You can purchase tickets for the games as well as the concert in Canton by clicking here.