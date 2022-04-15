BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The USFL’s first game of its inaugural season kicks off Saturday at Protective Stadium.

After weeks of anticipation, spring football is finally here.

“It’s really special you know? I think, to be the first game in a new league and here in Birmingham, a great football city. We’re really proud and honored to be a part of this first game,” said New Jersey Generals Head Coach Mike Riley.

The USFL kicks off the season Saturday night right here in the Magic City.

“The most rewarding thing for me to see is the way the city of Birmingham has embraced us and to see these young men and their dreams and their goals. They are all in. What an incredible experience. This is going to be viewed in 130 different countries on Saturday night. I mean, right here in the city of Birmingham,” Birmingham Stallions Head Coach Skip Holtz said.

Over the next 12 weeks, eight teams will be living and playing in Birmingham.

“It feels amazing. You’ve waited so, so long for it and now you’re about to get ready to go to battle. So you feel fired up, feel motivated and you got a great group of guys to go out there and do it with,” New Jersey player Da’Andre Johnson said.

It’s something professional football has never done before.

“Three weeks ago we didn’t have a player on our team and tomorrow night we play. That’s what’s so incredible about this,” Holtz said.

“I think we work really well together in a short period of time. Our head guy coach Holtz he did a great job of taking care of us, taking care of our bodies and getting us prepared for the first game,” Birmingham Stallions player Chauncy Haney said.

It’s an experience coaches and players are thrilled to be a part of.

“I’m excited man. It’s another opportunity to showcase my skills and it’s another opportunity just to meet and be around some beautiful fans and be around a nice city, nice stadium. I’m just excited man,” Haney said.

“love the players, love the attitude and I’m really excited to get out there and watch them play,” Holts said.

Grab your tickets and your gear because, in spring, professional football is finally here.

“We drafted some very, very talented players, but we drafted some great people. And that is one of the things that is really, you know you talk about all the things that are going wrong in our country and everybody wants to complain it and everything but for the youth, there’s some great young people in our country today that are going to be the future of the country and I’m cited to have the opportunity to work with many of them,” Holtz said.

The Birmingham Stallions take on the New Jersey Generals Saturday night at Protective stadium. Kick-off is for 6:30 p.m.