BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions go their second win of the week Wednesday when quarterback J’Mar Smith was named the USFL Offensive Player of the Week, the first award given this season.

Smith replaced starting quarterback Alex McGough in the second quarter of the Stallions game versus the New Jersey Generals Saturday night. Skip Holtz broke the news to the team who gave Smith a round of applause.

Despite starting the game 0-4 on pass attempts, Smith would eventually get in a rhythm and account for 156 yards passing, 13 yards rushing and two total touchdowns, including the game-winning score with just 23 seconds remaining.

“Just excited for this opportunity and just grateful for being on the spotlight to be everyone’s favorite for this week,” Smith said.

Smith was taken as the second quarterback by the Stallions in February’s draft. He rejoined college coach Skip Holtz in Birmingham and his previous experience with the playbook paid off.

New Orleans defensive end Davin Bellamy was named the Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Breakers take down the Philadelphia Stars 23-17 on Sunday. Bellamy had six tackles and three sacks in the game.

The Stallions will be taking on the Houston Gamblers Saturday at Protective Stadium starting at 6 p.m.