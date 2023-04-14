BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions are back and preparing for their second season, and Head Coach Skip Holtz talked with CBS 42’s David Nussbaum to share his excitement for this season as defending USFL champions.

Holtz is thrilled to be back in town as they come back from the offseason. He says he missed the Birmingham food scene, but he really missed his players more than anything.

“To be around these players–to watch them continue to grow and develop and chase their dreams, it’s great to be back again,” Holtz says. ” You know, we were gone for a couple months then we come back together, it just makes it all that much more enjoyable.”

There are a few new faces playing for the Stallions this year, and Holtz is excited for what they bring to the team.

They will play 4 games on the road this season, but they will still play 6 games right here in Birmingham at Protective Stadium.

“Now we’re back to work getting ready for season two, and I think everyone’s really excited about the future.”

The Stallions play their first game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium.

