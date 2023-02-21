BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The first-ever USFL College Draft was held Tuesday as the Birmingham Stallions drafted players who will look to help them repeat as USFL champions.
With the seventh pick in the first round, the Stallions took UAB offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort. Telfort started 11 games for the Blazers and helped UAB rush for 235.3 yards per game which was eighth nationally.
Here’s a list of the remaining players drafted by the Stallions Tuesday:
- Second round, pick 14: Quinton Brown, OT, Grand Valley St.
- Third round, pick 22: Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville
- Fourth round, pick 30: Derius Davis, WR, TCU
- Fifth round, pick 38: Zeke Vandenburgh, DE, Illinois St.
- Sixth round, pick 47: Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary
- Seventh round, pick 55: Grant Dubose, WR, Charlotte
- Eighth round, pick 63: Mark Evans II, OL, Arkansas Pine-Bluff
- Ninth round, pick 71: BJ Thompson, DE, Stephen F. Austin
- 10th round, pick 79: Starling Thomas, DB, UAB