BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The first-ever USFL College Draft was held Tuesday as the Birmingham Stallions drafted players who will look to help them repeat as USFL champions.

With the seventh pick in the first round, the Stallions took UAB offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort. Telfort started 11 games for the Blazers and helped UAB rush for 235.3 yards per game which was eighth nationally.

Here’s a list of the remaining players drafted by the Stallions Tuesday: