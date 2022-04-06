BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With less than two weeks before the start of the USFL season, the Birmingham Stallions are betting on a great year, but no one else seems to be.

Despite playing all of their regular-season games on their own home field, the Stallions have been picked to finish last by two of the top sportsbooks in the country.

DraftKings has the Stallions at +750, along with the Houston Gamblers, and FanDuel has them at slightly better odds with +700, tied with Houston and the New Jersey Generals.

Both sportsbooks have the Michigan Panthers with the best odds to win the title. The Panthers had the first overall pick in the USFL Draft and selected former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson. The team is also led by former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher.

The Stallions will get a chance to prove everyone wrong in the inaugural game of the season at Protective Stadium against the Generals on April 16 at 6:30 p.m.