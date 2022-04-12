BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Something almost as big as the Super Bowl is coming to Birmingham this weekend, at least as far as television production is concerned.

With just five days remaining until the second coming of the USFL, VP of Operations Daryl Johnston announced just how large the broadcast will be for the inaugural season opener, claiming it will rival the biggest of games in the NFL.

“The amount of production that we have into the opening game on Saturday night rivals anything that FOX has done, except the Super Bowl,” he said during a special joint press conference with city officials Tuesday. “We have more assets in place this Saturday at Protective [Stadium] than they did at the championship game with the Rams vs the 49ers.”

FOX has broadcasted the NFC Championship Game since 1993 and the Super Bowl every three seasons since 1999. The inaugural USFL game will be broadcasted by both FOX and NBC, the first time a professional football game has been simulcasted on two networks since Super Bowl I in 1967.

Some of the production assets will include new camera angles and “revolutionary technology.” But Johnston says that fans should still try and watch the games in person as there will be exclusive access to those in attendance at the stadium.

“I don’t want to dissuade people from coming to the game in person which I think is the one thing that’s going to be most enjoyable because we’re going to be very creative and have a lot of access for the young kids in the stands to do some unique things at a professional sports venue,” Johnston said.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin echoed those sentiments and also advised fans of other USFL teams to make the trip down to the Magic City and attend a game in person.

Woodfin also declared April 16 will now be known as “USFL Day” across the city in honor of the season opener at Protective Stadium.

The USFL announced that as a way of saying “thank you” to the city of Birmingham for playing host to all eight teams and all 40 regular-season games, coaches and players will be handing out free coffee and donuts Friday morning. From 7-10 a.m., players and coaches will be at the Hero Doughnuts & Buns locations in Railroad Park and Homewood, as well as The Heavenly Donut Company food truck or Birmingham location

The inaugural game of the rebirthed USFL will pit the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals against each other. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Protective Stadium.