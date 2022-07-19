BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed former Birmingham Stallions defensive tackle Doug Costin on Tuesday.

The Steelers tweeted the announcement Tuesday morning after reports said Costin had worked out with the team, along with several other USFL players, ahead of training camp.

Costin played in four games for the Stallions en route to a USFL championship win over the Philadelphia Stars on July 3. He recorded nine total tackles and half of a sack during his time with Birmingham.

Undrafted out of Miami University in Ohio in 2020, Costin signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he spent the better part of two seasons. He recorded 33 total tackles and started nine games. He was later released by the Jaguars and then signed to the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad but was cut only a week later.

Costin joins Stars’ cornerback Channing Stribling and New Jersey Generals’ cornerback DeJuan Neal in signing with NFL teams following the USFL championship. Both Stribling and Neal were signed by the Washington Commanders last week.