BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of the USFL championship game this weekend, Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz said that both the league and team would be back for another season.

Holtz, who has led the Stallions since the league was relaunched in 2022, confirmed the news with CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg Friday morning. Holtz’ comments come after Daryl Johnston, vice president of football operations for the USFL, told local media that the league would return for a third season.

“Season tickets have already begun selling for Year 3,” Holtz said. “This thing is just rolling over.”

The Stallions, which had a string of successes during the league’s first run from 1983 to 1985, made a big impression during the USFL’s inaugural season, winning the 2022 USFL Championship Game against the Philadelphia Stars.

Holtz said one thing that got him interested in joining the USFL early on was the commitment from the first day, especially from broadcasters FOX and NBC. According to journalist James Larsen, over 852,000 watched the last playoff game between the Stallion and the New Orleans Breakers last week.

“One of the things that excited me about getting into this league was the commitment from Fox and what their vision was and the commitment they were making to see this work,” he said. “I think that when you look at the results and the way that this league has been supported, the need for it, for the quality of play, I think it’s here to stay.”

Holtz also said that like the league, the Stallions were here to stay as well.

“I think we’re past ‘Is it going to happen again? ‘Is it going to happen again?’,” he said. “Not only is the league back, but the Birmingham Stallions are back. We’re staying in Birmingham and I’m looking forward to it.”

On Saturday, the Stallions will be defending its title against the Pittsburg Maulers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.