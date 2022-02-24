BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The first United States Football League Draft is officially in the books and 280 players now have new homes.

The 35-round draft took up two days at Protective Stadium but finally, all eight teams have a majority of their rosters filled up. And in case you missed any of the picks by the Birmingham Stallions, we have you covered. Here’s a look at who will be rocking the red and gold this spring.

The offense

With their first-round pick in the “Player Selection Meeting Day,” the Stallions were required to draft a quarterback and they did just that by grabbing former Florida International University and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Alex McGough with the sixth overall pick. He will be joined in the quarterback room by J’Mar Davis-Smith out of Louisiana Tech. He reunites with Skip Holtz, who was head coach of the Bulldogs when Davis-Smith played.

And in order to give McGough and Davis-Smith enough time to throw, the Stallions assembled six offensive linemen who will likely be getting significant playing time this season.

The first tackle taken by Birmingham was Darius Harper out of the University of Cincinnati who just happens to be 6-foot-7. O’Shea Dugas was the next lineman selected in round 6 of the draft and was another former Holtz player back under his tutelage. Round 7 saw the Stallions take not one, but two more linemen in former UAB Blazer Justice Powers and Matthew Snow out of Pace University. Both are expected to bring stability to the trenches.

The Stallions could not take any more offensive linemen until the 20th and 22nd rounds, where they picked up Jordan McCray, a center from the University of Central Florida, and Cameron Hunt, a guard out of Oregon. McCray has a twin brother, Justin, who had just signed a two-year contract with the Houston Texans. Hunt stands at 6-foot-5 guard and was a four-year starter for the Ducks in college.

Wrapping up the offense is a slew of playmakers at the wide receiver, running back and tight end positions. They are all expected to get significant playing time due to the limited number of players allowed on the roster.

One player, in particular, was Vic Bolden Jr., the team’s first skill player selected out of Oregon State. Bolden spent time in the NFL, but is probably more well-known for his time in college where he showcased his playmaking ability. He accounted for more than 2,400 kickoff return yards while at Corvallis.

The Stallions then selected four more wide receivers in the following four rounds: Missouri’s Emanuel Hall, Mississippi State’s Osirus Mitchell, Tuskegee University’s Peyton Ramzy, and Manasseh Bailey from Morgan State. All four had successful college careers and possess great size and speed that will help spread the field.

Two running backs selected in the 27th and 28th rounds were Oregon’s Tony Brooks-James and CJ Marable out of Coastal Carolina. Brooks-James accounted for over 3,300 all-purpose yards in Eugene and added 21 total touchdowns. Marable is just as versatile with 29 rushing and 12 receiving touchdowns in college. Marable also was a fixture of that 2020 Chanticleer team that finished No. 14 in the country that season.

The lone tight end drafted by Birmingham is a big one, literally. Cary Angeline had quite the career with the North Carolina State Wolf Pack grabbing 12 touchdowns in 2020, but he is probably more known for his enormous size as he stands 6-foot-7. For reference, that’s a whole inch taller than Rob Gronkowski.

But offense is only one-third of the game. And everyone knows defense wins championships.

The defense

Fifteen defensive players were selected Tuesday and Wednesday by the Stallions with every position filled, including a decorated linebacker out of Arizona.

With their second, third and fourth-round picks, the Stallions took defensive ends Aaron Adeoye from Southeastern Missouri State, Chauncy Haney from North Greenville, Northern Iowa’s Seth Thomas and Jonathan Newsome from Ball State.

Adeoye had several NFL stints with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. His brother, Adawale, was selected five picks later by the Michigan Panthers. Adeoye also played on his college basketball team.

Haney was a fixture in opponents’ backfields in college as he racked up 135 tackles, 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in college. Thomas also had reservations with opposing quarterbacks as he tallied eight sacks in his time at UNI. Newsome was a member of the Ohio State Buckeye football team before moving to Ball State. He was also drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Joining those four on the defensive line will be former Wake Forest Deamon Deacon Willie Yarbary who once sacked Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson twice in one game, and Haston Adams out of Mary Hardin-Baylor who comes to the Magic City as a towering figure at 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds.

On the back end of the defense, the Stallions drafted plenty of size there as well. Two safeties were selected in the 18th and 19th rounds with Idaho State’s Christian McFarland and Tyree Robinson from Oregon. Both of them really have a nose for ball carriers as they made plenty of tackles in college.

Four ball-hawking cornerbacks were taken in the 8th through 11th rounds in Utah’s Brian Allen, who had five picks in his collegiate career; Alabama native Tae Hayes out of Appalachian State, who recorded nine interceptions in just 26 games; North Carolina Central’s Bryan Mills, who once grabbed three picks in a single game; and Lorenzo Burns from Arizona, who just so happens to also be a high school state champion in the triple jump.

Wrapping up the defense is a stacked group of linebackers, including that highly decorated college star mentioned earlier.

Scooby Writ had quite the career at Arizona in 2014. He was named a unanimous All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award for the best college defensive player, and the Rotary Lombardi Trophy, named after legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi.

Joining him in the middle will be Montana Western’s Jason Ferris, who averaged nearly 12 tackles a game; DeMarquis Gates out of Ole Miss, who will be playing in his fifth different professional football league this season; Terrill Hanks from New Mexico State, who has the fifth most tackles in his school’s history; and NW Missouri State’s Brody Buck, who delivered 32 tackles and four sacks for the Bearcats.

Thirty-three players have been named and discussed so far, but there are still two players left making up the final area of the team.

The special teamers

A few teams passed on their round 32 and 33 picks, which were designated for kickers and punters, but the Stallions decided to use them and fill out those much-needed spots on the roster.

Taking on the punting duties will be US Davis’ Colby Wadman, who actually had spent time as the punter in the NFL. In 2018, he averaged 45 yards per punt while with the Denver Broncos.

The field goal kicking will likely be done by someone with very little, if any, football experience. Brandon Aubrey is mostly known as a soccer star from the University of Notre Dame, where he played from 2013-16. He was also selected in the MLS SuperDraft in 2017 by Toronto FC.

The Stallions passed on their final pick in the draft which was designated for a long snapper, so expect an offensive lineman to take over those duties.

Now what

Still in need of a few more prospects, a supplemental 10-round draft will be held March 10 to fill the remaining three spots on the active roster and a seven-man practice squad.

Later in the month, training camp will open for every team less than a month before the first game of the season on April 16 at Protective Stadium.

The Stallions will take on the New Jersey Generals in the USFL’s inaugural season opener. Tickets for the games can be purchased by clicking here.

You can find every single pick in the 35-round draft by clicking here.