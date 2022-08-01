BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Los Angeles Chargers have announced they have signed former Birmingham Stallions’ tight end Sage Surratt on Sunday.

Surratt helped the Stallions secure the inaugural USFL Championship back on July 3 with a 33-30 win over the Philadelphia Stars. He caught one pass for nine yards in that game.

Surratt spent much of the season behind Carey Angeline as the starting tight end for Birmingham but did make quite the impact in games as he recorded 148 yards on just 11 catches. He was also named as a Biletnikoff Award finalist and first-team All-ACC during his 2019 at Wake Forest.

This isn’t Surratt’s first chance on an NFL roster. Before joining the Stallions, he was signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad in 2021 after going undrafted.

Surratt is the fourth former Stallion to sign with an NFL team this offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive tackle Doug Costin and wide receivers Victor Bolden Jr. and Osirus Mitchell were picked up by the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers respectively.