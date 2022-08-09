LOS ANGELES (WIAT) — All-USFL offensive lineman and former Birmingham Stallion Cameron Hunt was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers Tuesday.

The announcement was made on Twitter as the Chargers decided to cut tackle Andrew Trainer as well.

Hunt played a major role in helping Birmingham win the USFL Championship last month as well as creating one of the most balanced offenses in the league. He has had previous NFL experience with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

The offensive lineman has plenty of history with members on the Chargers’ roster. He reunites with his college quarterback at Oregon in Justin Herbert and fellow Stallion Sage Surratt who was signed last week.

Hunt becomes the seventh Stallion to be signed by an NFL team this offseason. Linebacker DeMarquis Gates was snagged by the Chicago Bears, cornerback Tae Hayes signed with the Carolina Panthers, USFL Championship Game MVP Victor Bolden Jr. was picked up by the Cardinals, defensive tackle Doug Costin was brought to the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell joined the Green Bay Packers and Surratt also signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.