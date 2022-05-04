BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Houston Gamblers are off to a less than hot start to begin the USFL season as they have lost their last two games, much like the unlit cigarette that caused a TikTok from the team’s account to go viral.

A video posted to the social media app that took place at the field on Samford University’s campus shows Houston linebacker Reggie Northrup going through a drill with an unlit cigarette hanging from his mouth. The clip has been viewed more than 1.7 million times since Saturday.

Shortly after, the USFL decided to “investigate” the video in question and spoke with Northrup in a separate TikTok clip which opens up with the linebacker explaining his reasoning for the cigarette in a very “The Fault in our Stars” type of way.

“I know a lot of y’all are wondering where the cigarette comes from. But listen, I do not smoke cigarettes, first and foremost,” Northrup said in the video. “This cigarette is a prop cigarette, it’s not real, but it’s an attitude. It’s the attitude I come out here onto this football field [with]. It’s time to work today.”

The video ends with fellow linebacker Azeem Victor taking the cigarette out of Northrup’s mouth before putting it in his own and running away.

Northrup, a former Florida State Seminole, has accounted for 25 tackles so far this season, leading the Gamblers to a 1-2 record. He also had one of the top plays of the opening weekend when he returned a fumble recovery 95 yards for a touchdown.

Northrup and the Gamblers look to end a two-game losing streak Sunday against the New Orleans Breakers at 2 p.m. from Protective Stadium.