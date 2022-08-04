GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIAT) — Former Auburn Tiger Sal Cannella has been picked up by the Green Bay Packers after a productive season in the USFL.

The announcement was made Wednesday and Cannella has already been seen participating in the team’s training camp. Cannella shared photos of him in a Packer’s uniform with an emoji of cheese as the caption.

The wide receiver turned tight end started his collegiate career at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona before arriving at Auburn. In three seasons with the Tigers, Cannella accounted for 25 catches for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

The 6’5″ target played briefly with the Spring Football League, a semi-professional league before being drafted by the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL. As a consistent pass catcher, Cannella earned All-USFL honors in his first season after hauling in 46 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns.

Cannella joins 33 other USFL players to be signed by NFL teams this offseason, including four members of the Birmingham Stallions. Wide receiver Osirus Mitchell was also signed by Green Bay last week.

This is not the first NFL experience for Cannella as he spent time with the Miami Dolphins during last season’s training camp.

Cannella joins a crowded position group that currently features Robert Tonyan (who is recovering from an ACL injury), Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Dominique Dafney, Tyler Davis and Alize Mack.

The Packers announced he will wear No. 80.