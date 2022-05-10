BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The only remaining undefeated team in the USFL just added a big piece to its offensive arsenal, literally.

On Monday, the Birmingham Stallions announced that former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough would be joining the team. This comes fresh off the heels of the Stallions 16-10 win over the Tampa Bay Bandits where Birmingham rushed for 126 yards as a unit.

Former Miami Hurricane Tyree St. Louis was also added to the roster with Scarbrough. Running back Jordan Chunn and offensive lineman Justice Powers were released to make room for Scarbrough and St. Louis.

Scarbrough played a big role for the Crimson Tide during his sophomore and junior seasons, including winning Offensive MVP of the 2016 Peach Bowl against Washington in the College Football Playoff. Scarbrough would forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft in 2018 where he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round.

The Northport native accounted for over 1,500 yards and 20 total touchdowns in Tuscaloosa. His NFL career lasted four seasons on five different teams, mostly as a member of the practice squad. He did start five games in 2019 for the Detroit Lions where he scored his one and only touchdown.

Scarbrough will hopefully help revitalize the Stallions’ running game as the team ranks in the middle of the pack for rushing yards per game and has only scored four total touchdowns on the ground this season. The Stallions’ leading rusher, CJ Marable, averages under 50 yards per game on the ground and has scored two of those touchdowns.

The Stallions look to remain undefeated as they take on the Philadelphia Stars Sunday at 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium.