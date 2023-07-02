BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The rain didn’t stop fans from coming to downtown Birmingham to support the Birmingham Stallions as they returned home as back-to-back USFL champions Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds came for the team’s victory parade as the team traveled from Protective Stadium to Linn Park to celebrate with fans. Fans CBS 42 spoke to said the Stallions have brought a positive impact to Birmingham.

“It’s bringing a huge economic impact, bringing people together and everybody pulling for one team,” fan Susan Moore said.

Stallions head coach Skip Holtz said the team wouldn’t be successful without the support of the fans.

“The City of Birmingham has been incredible,” Holtz said. “The support that we’ve received. All these people coming out here in the rain. It just speaks to what this is all about to the City of Birmingham and what it means to them, and we’re just glad we can play a small part of it.”

Holtz said the team is now working back to try to three-peat as champions.