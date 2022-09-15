NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Breakers head coach Larry Fedora is taking a step away from football, the United States Football League told WGNO on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Fedora, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, is stepping back from football to spend more time with his family. Of the eight USFL head coaches, Fedora is the only one not returning for a second season with the league.

Last November, it was announced that the league would return nearly four decades after it folded in the 1980s. In January, the USFL named Fedora as the team’s head coach.

For the Breakers’ returning season, Fedora led the team to a 6-4 regular season record, a runner-up title in the league’s South Division, and an impressive playoff run. The Breakers’ season ended in June after 31-17 loss to the Birmingham Stallions.

It is not yet known who will replace Fedora as Breakers head coach, however, officials with the league have reportedly begun the search to fill the position. Fedora will stay with the Breakers until his replacement is named.

Although this is goodbye to Fedora, for now, he hinted that he may return to the USFL in the future.

“While I thoroughly enjoyed this season, starting up a new league and team kept me away from my family for an extended period of time,” Fedora explained. “I can’t ask them to make that sacrifice again, so I have decided to step away from the USFL for the time being. I love coaching and I will certainly be open to a USFL return at some point in the future once all teams get settled in their home cities. I will miss our players, coaches, and staff, but I know that Brian Woods and Daryl Johnston will find a great leader to continue what we started with the New Orleans Breakers.”

The Breakers are slated to kick off the 2023 season next spring.