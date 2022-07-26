BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Green Bay Packers have signed Osirus Mitchell to a contract after his performance with the Birmingham Stallions this past season.

Mitchell, 23, played in all 10 games for the Stallions on the team’s route to winning the inaugural USFL Championship in early July. He accounted for 23 catches for 333 yards and three touchdowns. He also is responsible for the first points scored by Birmingham in the league’s second rendition.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog has previous NFL experience before joining Green Bay. He initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted in 2021 but was waived shortly thereafter. He was selected in the 15th round by Birmingham in the USFL Draft.

Mitchell joins fellow wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and defensive tackle Doug Costin as the only Stallions to sign with NFL teams this offseason. Bolden was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals and Costin is set to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Packers have announced that Mitchell will wear No. 82 this season and will look to be a big asset for quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the team looks to replace star wideout Devante Adams who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.