NEW ORLEANS (WIAT) — Birmingham’s football team will be included in the first overall round of draft picks, USFL announced today.

United States Football League is conducting its first ever College Draft at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Due to being 2022 champions, Birmingham Stallions will have the last pick in the recently unveiled College Draft worst to best order.

Head coach Skip Holtz and general manager Zach Potter will join seven other teams in drafting 80 college players.

“Conducting our inaugural College Draft shows that the USFL is committed to providing these talented players an alternative route to pursue their professional football dreams,” USFL Executive Vice President Daryl Johnston said.

Below is the official draft order.

ROUND 1 (Overall)

1. (1) Michigan Panthers

2. (2) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (3) Houston Gamblers

4. (4) Memphis Showboats

5. (5) New Orleans Breakers

6. (6) Philadelphia Stars

7. (7) Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 2 (Overall)

1. (8) Michigan Panthers

2. (9) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (10) Houston Gamblers

4. (11) Memphis Showboats

5. (12) New Orleans Breakers

6. (13) Philadelphia Stars

7. (14) Birmingham Stallions

*8. (15) New Jersey Generals

ROUND 3 (Overall)

1. (16) Michigan Panthers

2. (17) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (18) Houston Gamblers

4. (19) Memphis Showboats

5. (20) New Orleans Breakers

6. (21) Philadelphia Stars

7. (22) Birmingham Stallions

*8. (23) New Jersey Generals

ROUND 4 (Overall)

1. (24) Michigan Panthers

2. (25) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (26) Houston Gamblers

4. (27) Memphis Showboats

5. (28) New Orleans Breakers

6. (29) Philadelphia Stars

7. (30) Birmingham Stallions

*8. (31) New Jersey Generals

ROUND 5 (Overall)

1. (32) Michigan Panthers

2. (33) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (34) Houston Gamblers

4. (35) Memphis Showboats

5. (36) New Orleans Breakers

6. (37) Philadelphia Stars

7. (38) Birmingham Stallions

*8. (39) New Jersey Generals

ROUND 6 (Overall)

1. (40) Michigan Panthers

2. (41) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (42) Houston Gamblers

4. (43) Memphis Showboats

5. (44) New Orleans Breakers

6. (45) New Jersey Generals

7. (46) Philadelphia Stars

8. (47) Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 7 (Overall)

1. (48) Michigan Panthers

2. (49) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (50) Houston Gamblers

4. (51) Memphis Showboats

5. (52) New Orleans Breakers

6. (53) New Jersey Generals

7. (54) Philadelphia Stars

8. (55) Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 8 (Overall)

1. (56) Michigan Panthers

2. (57) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (58) Houston Gamblers

4. (59) Memphis Showboats

5. (60) New Orleans Breakers

6. (61) New Jersey Generals

7. (62) Philadelphia Stars

8. (63) Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 9 (Overall)

1. (64) Michigan Panthers

2. (65) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (66) Houston Gamblers

4. (67) Memphis Showboats

5. (68) New Orleans Breakers

6. (69) New Jersey Generals

7. (70) Philadelphia Stars

8. (71) Birmingham Stallions

ROUND 10 (Overall)

1. (72) Michigan Panthers

2. (73) Pittsburgh Maulers

3. (74) Houston Gamblers

4. (75) Memphis Showboats

5. (76) New Orleans Breakers

6. (77) New Jersey General

7. (78) Philadelphia Stars

8. (79) Birmingham Stallions

9. (80) New Jersey Generals