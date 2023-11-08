BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions will be involved in three events for fans to enjoy this week.

According to the Stallions, they are hosting a “Bar-B-Que Takeover” at the Full Moon Bar-B-Que off 25th Street S from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Fans can enjoy lunch with the Stallions and obtain giveaways.

There will be a season ticket event at Protective Stadium on Friday where fans can meet running back CJ Marable and receiver Marlon Williams. Fans who have purchased season tickets have special access to the event from 5 to 7 p.m., while those who want to purchase season tickets in person can attend between 7 and 8 p.m.

Marable and Williams will walk in Birmingham’s 76th Annual National Veterans Day Parade on Saturday with Stallions’ cheerleaders and Stanley the Stallion joining them. They will be handing out giveaways during the parade. Marable and Williams are set to be recognized at the parade’s conclusion.

