BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions revealed their home and away jersey’s for the upcoming United States Football League season on Thursday.

The Birmingham Stallions posted the announcement video Thursday morning on Twitter as apart of the USFL jersey roll out.

Many Stallions fans were happy to see that the franchise has kept the same colorway the team had back in the 1980’s during the original USFL launch. The USFL originally ran from 1983-1985 before folding in 1986.

The power is in the details 🪡 pic.twitter.com/kxWodvLZY1 — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 17, 2022

The rest of the USFL teams will reveal their uniforms throughout the day on Thursday.

We went full steed ahead with these home and away jerseys 🐎 pic.twitter.com/QzoSZSeGQM — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 17, 2022

The United States Football League announced in January that all games of the 2022 season will be played in Birmingham.

The league is set to relaunch on April 16 for the first time since it disbanded in 1986. This also brings the return of the Birmingham Stallions, who were one of the original teams during the league’s three-year run. The Stallions will take on the New Jersey Generals in that first game.

While the inaugural season of the United States Football League will be played in Birmingham, the postseason and championship game will move north.

In a statement released Wednesday, the USFL announced that the playoffs and championship game would be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. In a statement, USFL officials said the move was due to Birmingham’s Protective Stadium being unavailable at that time due to the World Games, which will be held this summer.

The Stallions named their head coach as former Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz accepted the job last month.

USFL merchandise has been made available for fans to gear up ahead of opening day.

Be the first to rock Stallions gear ➡️ https://t.co/Lgpxjp2O1L pic.twitter.com/lRMCbFCssX — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) February 17, 2022

Also, fans can purchase tickets for the first game of the season by clicking here.