BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in the USFL’s inaugural season on Sunday, but they will need some help.

The Stallions (6-0) remain the only undefeated team left in the entire league and head into Week 7 facing off against the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-5). The Maulers are tied for the worst record in the league going into the weekend games.

But if Birmingham is to clinch a spot in the postseason, they will also need the Tampa Bay Bandits to lose to the New Jersey Generals on Saturday.

And the speaking of the Generals (5-1), they too could get into the playoffs if they do pull off the win against Tampa Bay (3-3) or if Pittsburgh and the Michigan Panthers (1-5) lose their games this weekend.

The USFL playoffs, unlike the regular season, will not be played in Birmingham and will be hosted at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The top two teams in each division will face off in the semifinals on June 25 with the winners taking part in the championship game on July 3.

The Stallions will take on the Maulers at Protective Stadium Sunday at 2 p.m.