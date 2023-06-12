BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions have secured a spot in the USFL playoffs.

The Stallions, who won the league championship during the USFL’s inaugural season in 2022, are the first team to clinch a playoff during a 38-15 win over the Houston Gamblers this past weekend.

The win also ensures the South Division Championship will be held at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on June 25.

The Stallions’ final game of the regular season will be Saturday against the Memphis Showboats in Tennessee.