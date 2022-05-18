BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions released an onslaught of offensive and defensive dominance against the Philadelphia Stars Sunday leading them to remain as the only undefeated team left in the USFL.

After trailing by 10 points in the second quarter, running back CJ Marable and linebacker DeMarquis Gates imposed their will and led the Stallions to 23 unanswered points and the 30-17 victory. For their efforts, Marable and Gates were named the USFL’s Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week respectively.

Marable led the ground attack, rushing for 114 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown which gave Birmingham (5-0) its first lead of the game. He also added two catches for 17 yards.

Gates is in familiar territory as he was also named Week 3’s DPOW after he accounted for 10 tackles, a half-sack and an interception. Against the Stars, he continued his dominance with four tackles, a forced fumble and 1 and a half sacks.

Marable and Gates look to continue their big weeks and keep the Stallions winning as they take on the Michigan Panthers (1-4) at Protective Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m.