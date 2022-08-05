CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIAT) — The Carolina Panthers have added former Birmingham Stallions’ cornerback Tae Hayes to its roster as training camp gets underway.

The Panthers made the announcement Thursday making this Hayes’ second stint in Carolina. He was on the practice squad before being drafted by the Stallions and has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings as well.

Hayes will look to bolster the cornerback position after Panthers’ head coach Matt Rhule announced Keith Taylor Jr. and Duke Dawson will all miss part of camp with injuries.

The Stallions relied heavily on Hayes’ ability to shut down his side of the field during the inaugural USFL season as the team went 9-1 in the regular season and took home the championship trophy in July. Hayes accounted for 37 total tackles and an interception while in Birmingham.

Hayes becomes the fifth former Stallion to find a home in the NFL this offseason. USFL Championship Game MVP Victor Bolden Jr. was picked up by the Cardinals, defensive tackle Doug Costin was brought to the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell joined the Green Bay Packers and tight end Sage Surratt signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.