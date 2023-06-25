BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the second straight season, the Birmingham Stallions are heading to the USFL Championship Game.

The Stallions downed the New Orleans Breakers, 47-22, in the USFL South Division Championship Sunday night at Protective Stadium. Birmingham will now face the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The Maulers earned its ticket to the championship game with a 31-27 overtime victory over the Michigan Panthers for the USFL North Division Championship.

Birmingham finished the 2023 regular season 8-2, while Pittsburgh entered the playoffs at 4-6. The Stallions won the inaugural USFL Championship Game in 2022 by defeating the Philadelphia Stars, 33-30. That contest was also held in Canton.