BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions have unveiled the remaining members of its coaching staff Thursday.

Head coach Skip Holtz was announced back in January of this year and has been busy assembling the team, especially during the inaugural USFL Draft in February. He will also serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Holtz had previously served as the head coach at Louisiana Tech, Connecticut, East Carolina and South Florida. He is also the son of legendary football coach Lou Holtz.

Joining Holtz this season with the Stallions will be:

Corey Chamblin- defensive backs coach

John Chavis- defensive coordinator and linebackers coach

Jonathan Himebauch- offensive line coach

Bill Johnson- defensive line coach

Mike Jones- wide receivers coach

Larry Kirksey- running backs coach

Chamblin spent time coaching as part of NFL Europe back in 2006 before heading to the Canadian Football League where he would eventually win the 2013 coach of the year award.

Chavis has spent his coaching career in the college ranks after playing at the University of Tennessee in the late 70s. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Arkansas in 2019.

Himebauch served has served as an offensive line coach in the CFL, American Alliance Football, the XFL and in the college ranks. He has won three Grey Cup championships in the CFL.

Johnson has spent the past 42 years coaching across all of the ranks. He has been at LSU since 2019 on the defensive side of the ball after coaching for 17 years with four different NFL teams.

Jones spent six years in the NFL as a player before heading to Europe to coach for nine seasons. He won three NFL Europe championships and the coach of the year award for the league in 2006.

Kirksey has coached for over 40 years in both the college and professional ranks, including winning a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 1995.

The USFL season kicks off April 16 between the Stallions and the New Jersey Generals at 6:30 p.m. from Protective Stadium.