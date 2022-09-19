BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions have added two new players ahead of the upcoming USFL season.

The team announced on Twitter that former Arizona State center Cohl Cabral and former Kansas State linebacker Elijah Sullivan are joining the roster. Both players have experience on NFL practice squads.

Cabral played at least 11 games in all four years in Tempe and was a captain for the Sun Devils his junior and senior seasons. He helped two different running backs rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season and during his final year in college, he gave up only 1 sack.

Sullivan played parts in five seasons with the Wildcats and was awarded All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2020. His junior season was his most dominant season as he 65 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception and 5 tackles for loss. He helped Kansas State win the Liberty Bowl that year where he was also named the defensive MVP of the game.

Cabral has spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. He last played in 2020. Sullivan was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted in 2021. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the offseason, eight players from the Stallions signed on to NFL teams with three maintaining a role on their team’s practice squads. It is unclear at this time if those eight players will return to Birmingham in the spring.

A start date for the second season of the USFL has yet to be released. The Stallions will look to repeat as champions after winning the inaugural trophy back in July.