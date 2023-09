BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Season tickets for the back-to-back USFL champion Birmingham Stallions are on sale beginning Tuesday.

Stallions coach Skip Holtz previously confirmed to CBS 42 the USFL would be returning for a third season back in July. Since the USFL’s return in 2022, the stallions have posted a 21-3 record (including playoffs).

2023 season ticket holders can ensure pricing remains the same through the following link.