BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Arizona Cardinals have officially signed All-USFL star Victor Bolden Jr. to a contract.

Bolden was instrumental in leading the Birmingham Stallions to victory in the inaugural USFL Championship, winning the game’s MVP award as well.

The Cardinals signed the wide receiver to a 1-year deal on Friday. This comes shortly after the team also agreed to a contract extension on Quarterback Kyler Murray.

The former Oregon State Beaver had quite the year playing in the USFL. Not only did he catch the game-winning touchdown for the Stallions in the championship game, but he also recorded the first kickoff return touchdown in league history a week before. His gloves from the semifinal game are now enshrined in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 2021, Bolden accounted for 42 catches for 415 yards and a touchdown along with nearly 800 combined yards from kickoff and punt returns. He was named to the All-USFL team as both a receiver and a special teamer as he led the league in all-purpose yards.

Bolden is the second Stallions player to sign with an NFL team since the season ended. Defensive tackle Doug Costin was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers on July 19.

Bolden looks to help a receiving corps that added Marquis Brown in the offseason and will likely be without DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the season after he was given a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.