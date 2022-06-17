BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Ahead of the final week of the regular season in the USFL, the league announced the 25 players who were selected to the first-ever All-USFL team.

The Birmingham Stallions placed four players onto the team. Linebacker DeMarquis Gates was given a nod for his performance this season. Gates, a two-time Defensive Player of the Week winner, leads the league in sacks and tackles for loss.

Offensive guard Cameron Hunt joins the team after helping the Stallions’ balanced offense, which averages 137 yards rushing and 180 yards passing per game. Both marks are good for top-five placements in the USFL.

Wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. joins Hunt on the offensive side of the ball after catching 41 passes for nearly 400 yards and a touchdown this season. He was also named to the All-USFL special team as he leads the league in all-purpose yards.

Joining Bolden on the special teams list is kicker Brandon Aubrey who has scored the most kicking points this season and has gone 18 for 22 on field-goal tries.

Former Auburn Tiger Sal Canella, now with the New Orleans Breakers, was also named to the team as the lone tight end. He leads all tight ends with 364 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The other players selected are as followed:

QB Kyle Sloter, New Orleans Breakers

RB Darius Victor, New Jersey Generals

RB Reggis Corbin, Michigan Panthers

WR/PR KaVontae Turpin, New Jersey Generals

T Terry Poole, New Jersey Generals

T Jarron Jones, Tampa Bay Bandits

C Jared Thomas, New Orleans Breakers

G Garrett McGhin, New Jersey Generals

DE Chris Odom, Houston Gamblers

DE Davin Bellamy, New Orleans Breakers

DT Reggis Howard Jr., New Orleans Breakers

DT Toby Johnson, New Jersey Generals

LB Donald Payne, Houston Gamblers

LB Jerod Fernandez, New Orleans Breakers

CB Channing Stribling, Philadelphia Stars

CB Will Likely, Houston Gamblers

S Shalom Luani, New Jersey Generals

S Bryce Torneden, Pittsburgh Maulers

P Brandon Wright, Tampa Bay Bandits

KR Maurice Alexander, Philadelphia Stars

The final four games of the regular season will be played at Legion Field starting Saturday at 11 a.m. The inaugural USFL playoffs will begin June 25 in Canton, Ohio as the Philadelphia Stars (6-3) will face off against the New Jersey Generals (8-1) and the Birmingham Stallions (8-1) will take on the New Orleans Breakers (6-3).