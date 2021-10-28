Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Alabama News
Regional News
U.S. & World
Crime
Entertainment
Coronavirus Update
Your Voice Your Station
Your Local Election HQ
Politics
Election Results
Newsletters
Back to School
BestReviews
Destination Alabama
Special Reports
Good News
Inside this Week with Scott Richards
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
CBS 42 Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Radar
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Lessons With Ashley
Traffic
Sports
World Games 2022
High School Sports
SEC Football
Alabama
Auburn
UAB
Samford
USFL
Japan 2020
College Sports
NASCAR
Golf
The Big Game
Watch
CBS 42 News
Video Center
What’s on CBS 42?
Living Local
Coronavirus House Calls
Community
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
CBS 42 Cares
CBS 42’s Holiday Toy Drive makes giving back easy
Breast Cancer Awareness
Feeding Alabama
One Class at a Time
Station Info
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work with CBS 42
CBS 42 Virtual Job Bank
Contests
CBS 42 World of Wheels Sweepstakes
CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
Search
Search
Search
USFL
Birmingham hotels prepare to host USFL during upcoming season
Video
Skip Holtz named head coach of Birmingham Stallions
Video
City council passes ‘last hurdle’ to bring USFL to Birmingham
Video
Sources: Former Auburn coach Gene Chizik to lead Birmingham Stallions USFL football team this spring
Jefferson County Commission approves USFL funding
Video
More USFL Headlines
Revival of the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions brings back memories for those who played the first time around
The Breakers are Back! New Orleans awarded return of USFL franchise
Birmingham Stallions revealed as part of USFL relaunch
Jefferson County Commission commits $500K toward bringing USFL to Birmingham
Eye on City Hall: Birmingham City Council approves money for USFL
Video
BJCC secures $3.6 million needed to possibly bring USFL to Birmingham
Video
BJCC looking for remaining $1.6M to bring USFL to Birmingham
Video
Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau commits $2M to return of USFL; $1.6M still needed
Video
Birmingham Parks and Rec Board votes to put Legion Field in play for the USFL
Video
WATCH: Gene Hallman talks possibility of USFL coming to Birmingham
Video
World Games 2022
Birmingham getting ready for 2022 World Games this summer
Video
Flag football to make its World Games debut this summer
World Games still seeking artwork from local students
Video
Tickets on sale now for World Games 2022 in Birmingham
Video
Wind Creek Hospitality announced as official resort and casino partner of World Games 2022
More World Games 2022 Headlines
SEC Football
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal declares for NFL draft
Bama fans call it quits after Georgia game-ending interception
Video
‘We just want one’: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy pulling for Georgia to beat Alabama in CFP National Championship
Video
Dawg D seeks redemption vs Bama in national title game
With ‘relentless recruiting,’ Bama, UGA build all-star teams
Video
More SEC Football Headlines