BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The USFL is hosting two free youth skills football clinics at Miles College Saturday.

The clinics will focus on developing players age 5 through 13 into team members on and off the field. The first clinic will be at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the second will run from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

“We are committed to providing opportunities for young people to understand the fundamentals necessary to excel in football and their communities,” Executive Vice President of Football Operation Darryl Johnston said.

The link to register can be found here.

Space will be limited, the deadline to register is June 3 at noon. There is no fee to participate and lunch will be provided.