NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo talks to WGNO Sports reporter Aaron S. Lee following the team’s 16-10 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday.

It was the Breakers’ second straight defeat after starting the season a perfect 4-0.

“We struggled with getting a rhythm again this week,” DeFilippo said. “It was a tough game, a hard-fought game. We had chances to win it. We just didn’t.”

While the Breakers (4-2) are trending downward, the three other South division rivals all won over the weekend.

New Orleans will face defending USFL champion Birmingham (4-2) on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.