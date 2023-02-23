BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The USFL announced ticket prices Thursday for the 2023 regular season at Protective Stadium.

This year, Protective Stadium will be hosting games for both the Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers.

Here is a detailed list of ticket pricing for the 2023 season:

Individual game tickets

• $40 Club Individual Game Ticket

• $25 Sideline Individual Game Ticket

• $10 End Zone Individual Game Ticket

Season tickets for 10 games (including 6 Stallions games)

• $120 Club Season Tickets

• $90 Sideline Season Tickets

• $30 End Zone Season Tickets

The second season of the USFL kicks off on April 15. You can click here to find more information on tickets and find out how to get priority seating.