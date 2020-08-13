University of West Alabama postponing football, basketball due to COVID-19 pandemic

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of fall sports for schools within the Gulf South Conference, including the University of West Alabama, have been postponed.

According to a statement posted on the UWA website by the conference Wednesday, sports like football, volleyball, basketball and soccer have been identified as “high-contact risk sports” by the NCAA and have been postponed until at least Jan. 1.

“In the sports of football, soccer, and volleyball, the conference will evaluate options for spring competition that provide meaningful competition for these student-athletes,” the statement read. “A spring season may not feature the use of traditional formats for regular season play or tournaments.”

However, cross country and golf will be allowed to continue on their normal schedules.

The news comes after larger sports conferences like the Pac -12 and the Big Ten announced they were postponing their football seasons.

The UWA football team was originally scheduled to start their season Sept. 3 against Tusculum at home.

