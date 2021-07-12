University of Alabama pitcher picked by Detroit Tigers in third round of LB draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by David Gray


TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -– Alabama pitcher Dylan Smith was the third pick of the third round in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft, going to the Detroit Tigers.

Smith, a right-handed pitcher and junior at Alabama, was selected 74 overall, marking the highest election of an Alabama pitcher since 2014 when Spencer Turnbull went to the Tigers in the second round.

Smith appeared in 33 career games with 17 starts, 16 of which came during his junior campaign as he worked his way into a weekend starter role.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES