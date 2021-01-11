University of Alabama encouraging students to social distance during national championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is using some humor to encourage its campus community and fans to be safe while cheering on the Crimson Tide in Monday night’s national championship game.
Encouraging fans to “follow the process,” a theme touted by legendary Tide Coach Nick Saban, the University pushed out a video that encourages fans to watch responsibly by using safe plays like the “z” (for zoom) and “prevent the spread” formations.
The University is also sending its students, faculty and staff multiple messages reminding them to be safe and responsible. And, the UA Police Department is partnering with other local law enforcement agencies to help address any crowd issues on and around the campus.
