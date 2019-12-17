WATCH: UAB’S Bill Clark speaks ahead of bowl trip

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT) — Tuesday morning, UAB Football coach Bill Clark previewed his team’s upcoming trip to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. The Blazers will face No. 20 Appalachian State.
UAB (9-4) is participating in its third consecutive bowl game since returning to action in 2017. The Blazers and the Mountaineers (12-1) are meeting for the first time in program history.
