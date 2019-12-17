WATCH: UAB’S Bill Clark speaks ahead of bowl trip

UAB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT) — Tuesday morning, UAB Football coach Bill Clark previewed his team’s upcoming trip to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. The Blazers will face No. 20 Appalachian State.

UAB (9-4) is participating in its third consecutive bowl game since returning to action in 2017. The Blazers and the Mountaineers (12-1) are meeting for the first time in program history.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events