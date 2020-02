BIRMINGHAM – With spring practice just over one week away, the UAB football team has announced it will play the Pepsi Spring Game on Saturday, April 4, at Legion Field. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.

The 2020 Pepsi Spring Game is part of an action-packed weekend for the Blazers, which includes the Bill Clark Golf Tournament at Bent Brook on Friday, April 3, and the fourth annual Dragon Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 5. Additional information on the golf tournament and egg hunt will be released in the upcoming week.