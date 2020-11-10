UTEP moves game with UAB to Friday, Nov. 20 in Midland

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP’s upcoming football game versus UAB has been moved up one day to Friday, Nov. 20, and will be played at Grande Stadium in Midland, Texas.

The game is set to kick off at 10 a.m. MT/11 a.m. CT in Midland and will be played with no fans in attendance.

The decision to move the game to Midland was made as cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations due to the virus continue to rise sharply in El Paso.

“We feel hosting UAB in Midland will give us the best opportunity to get on the field and compete,” head coach Dana Dimel said. “While we are disappointed that we will not be playing in front of our home crowd, we are looking forward to the opportunity to play the game at Grande Stadium.”

The news of the change of venues for the Miners’ next home game comes after UTEP elected not to practice on Tuesday, in advance of Saturday’s road trip to San Antonio to play UTSA. Miner officials told KTSM that the team will be back on the practice field on Wednesday.

The contest will be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on ESPN 600 El Paso to hear Jon Teicher (PxP) and Mike Perez (analysis) on the call.

Only coaches, student-athletes, support staff, officials, medical personnel and media with a working function will be permitted into Grande Stadium.

Three of UTEP’s last four games have been either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. Home games with Southern Miss and FIU were not played due to excess COVID cases at those universities, and the Miners’ home game against North Texas was postponed after UNT expressed concerns with coming to El Paso with the rise in cases and hospitalizations.