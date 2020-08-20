UAB’s first football game set for Sept. 3 against Central Arkansas

UAB football players practice during the summer of 2019.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The UAB Blazers will be among the first college football teams to return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UAB has announced they will play the University of Central Arkansas at Legion Field Sept. 3. The move comes after the Blazers’ original opponent, New Mexico State University, canceled their 2020 season.

Central Arkansas, which competes in the FCS Southland Conference, is no stranger to beating Conference USA teams. The Bears defeated Western Kentucky last season 35-28.

UAB will travel to Coral Gables, Fla. on Sept. 10 to play the University of Miami.

The Blazers will also host Louisiana Oct. 23.

