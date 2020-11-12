UAB vs North Texas postponed due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 3: Running back Spencer Brown #4 of UAB hurdles the pile during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Arkansas at Legion Field on September 3, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Saturday game against the University of North Texas has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The game was scheduled to be played at Legion Field at 2 p.m.

This comes off the heels of both Alabama and Auburn postponing games this weekend due to the virus.

“Although it is disappointing we cannot play this weekend, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the most important factor in our decision,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “These are unprecedented times and we appreciate the patience of our fan base as we navigate this situation together.”

No other information has been released at this time. A rescheduled date has yet to be set.

