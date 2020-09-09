WATCH: UAB travels to Miami to take on the Hurricanes

UAB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham football team is set to take on the University of Miami in South Beach Thursday night.

The Blazers (1-0) are coming off a win against Central Arkansas last week. UAB totaled 233 yards on the ground and scored 17 unanswered points to start the second half in the game.

This will be the Hurricane’s first game of the season. A win for UAB would be the school’s first win over a Power 5 team since 2004.

The game will kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page