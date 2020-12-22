UAB searching for new bowl game opponent after South Carolina pauses team activities

HUNTINGTON, WV – DECEMBER 18: UAB Blazers players celebrate after defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd 22-13 in the Conference USA Championship at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on December 18, 2020 in Huntington, West Virginia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — South Carolina’s 2-8 football team won’t be going to a bowl game after pausing team activities due to the novel coronavirus.

The Gamecocks were set to play UAB in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. Instead, the school announced Tuesday it was ending its season.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner had contacted the bowl and the Southeastern Conference office about the Gamecocks not being able to play. Tanner said the combination of positive COVID-19 tests plus necessary contact tracing made it impossible to compete.

UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram released a statement on the Blazers chances of playing abowl game this season.

“ESPN and Conference USA are actively working to find a new opponent. Our team has earned the opportunity and privilege to play,” Ingram said.

UAB had four games canceled due to COVID-19 this season. The team finished 6-3 and won the Conference USA title for the second time in three years.