UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston out indefinitely with shoulder injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III is out indefinitely with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Blazers coach Bill Clark announced the junior’s injury Tuesday. Johnston has started 13 games in his career. He has thrown for 293 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the first two games against Central Arkansas and Miami.

Bryson Lucero has also played in both games, completing 11 of 21 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.

