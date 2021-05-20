UAB names Lowry as head cross country coach, associate head track and field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Maryn Lowry has been named head cross country and associate head track and field coach at UAB.

“We had a tremendous amount of interest in our opening, but Maryn’s enthusiasm and knowledge stood out dramatically,” UAB athletics director Mark Ingram said in a press release. “I know our team will benefit greatly and we can’t wait for her to get started.”

Lowry joined the Blazers after a successful coaching stint at Montana the past two seasons, where she coached the women’s Distance Medley Relay team that placed second as well as six distance runners who scored points at the Big Sky Conference indoor championships. Two of the said runners were conference champions.

“I am thrilled to add Maryn to our track and cross country family,” head coach Kurt Thomas said in the release. “From the start of our search she separated herself with her organization and shared philosophies. She’s going to be a great fit for us and I can’t wait for her to get started.”

Prior to her coaching career, Lowry raced at the NCAA cross country championships in 2015 and was a member of the Cyclones’ Big 12 championship team in 2016 while she completed undergraduate degree in kinesiology from Iowa State. While at Iowa, Lowry was a seven-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and five times was named Academic Big 12.

Lowry went on to graduate from Montana in 2019 with her master’s in exercise science.

“I am thrilled and grateful to have the opportunity to join the staff at UAB,” Lowry said. “One of the things that stood out to me during this process was the connection I felt with Coach Thomas, Coach (Jordon) Andreassen and the administrators I had the pleasure of meeting.”

“There was a shared direction and vision for the cross country and track and field program and that was something that resonated with me,” Lowry added. “I feel there is a great amount of potential in this program and I cannot wait to get started as a Blazer.”

For more information on the UAB track and field team, follow @UAB_TF_XC on Twitter and Instagram.