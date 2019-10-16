UAB men’s golf team ranked 25th in country, according to online poll

UAB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Shutterstock)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to a press release sent out by UAB, this is the highest the Blazers have been ranked since finishing at No. 19 during the 2013-14 season.

“We are really pleased with the start of our season,” head coach Mike Wilson said in the statement. “There has been a lot of solid golf played by several guys on the team. It is nice to be ranked in the Top 25, and with continued good play we know we can move up the rankings.”

UAB has had an overall record of 35-7 this season and has competed in three tournaments so far, finishing second place and two fourth-place finishes, which gives the Blazers an overall record of 35-7-0.

This weekend, the team will participate in the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational hosted by No. 7 Notre Dame in Vero Beach, Fla.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events